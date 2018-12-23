Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 45.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 891,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.86 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $178.50 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 2.96M shares traded or 316.14% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has declined 8.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 61.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 59,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,045 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.38 million, down from 96,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 644,777 shares traded or 150.26% up from the average. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 25.51% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 75,443 shares to 226,368 shares, valued at $135.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 279,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold ITRI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 35.02 million shares or 3.20% less from 36.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Citadel Advsr Ltd stated it has 6,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs stated it has 17,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fairpointe Llc owns 1.13% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 686,263 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 124,000 shares. Moreover, Everence Capital Management has 0.04% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 3,150 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 22,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Technology holds 3,000 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Com holds 303,502 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 51,638 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Bbva Compass State Bank Inc reported 9,275 shares stake. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 32,552 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $8.11 million activity. 76,694 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares with value of $4.11M were sold by SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. 978 shares were sold by Ziegler Lynda L., worth $57,995. $1.06M worth of stock was bought by Pruitt Gary E on Wednesday, November 14.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 32.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.80M for 17.04 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.82% negative EPS growth.

