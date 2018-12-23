Premier Asset Managment Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc acquired 2,199 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 75,512 shares with $12.42M value, up from 73,313 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $359.08B valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Sitel Group Appoints Leading Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research Engineer Alexandre Lebrun to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK LISTS JOB POSTINGS FOR POSITIONS ON THE TEAM; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SUED BY INVESTORS OVER VOTER-PROFILE HARVESTING; 20/03/2018 – Facebook said Monday it was hiring a digital forensic firm to conduct an audit of Cambridge Analytica. By Tuesday morning, Facebook’s audit had already hit a roadblock; 14/05/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook suspends 200 apps pending investigation into data misuse; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 25/03/2018 – Heat rises on Zuckerberg to testify over Facebook data leak; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Are Facebook Users the Customer or the Product?; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 26/03/2018 – Facebook must face stricter regulation – German minister

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 37.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 5,972 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 22.29%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 10,145 shares with $1.47M value, down from 16,117 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $7.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 993,585 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Management Lc reported 23,037 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Highlander Mgmt Limited holds 4,105 shares. Beacon Inc has 681 shares. Frontier Mgmt Company stated it has 23,838 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. The New York-based Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Towercrest Capital Management stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hwg Hldg Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com invested in 32,697 shares. Newfocus Financial Gru Ltd Com owns 2,435 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Valinor Mngmt LP owns 901,027 shares for 5.52% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 7.85 million shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 1,341 shares. Riverpark Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 3.79% or 119,539 shares. Mark Asset reported 67,924 shares. Saturna reported 7,537 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, July 13. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $235 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Tuesday, June 26 to “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 16. Citigroup maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $175 target. JMP Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Friday, July 27 with “Market Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, October 12. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 27 by Edward Jones. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight”.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. 37,982 shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd, worth $7.74 million. Shares for $120,000 were sold by Stretch Colin. Wehner David M. also sold $2.00 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Another trade for 257,000 shares valued at $52.26M was made by Zuckerberg Mark on Wednesday, July 11. $509,438 worth of stock was sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Monday, October 1. Another trade for 2,268 shares valued at $308,017 was sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $8.52 million.

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 19,265 shares to 22,910 valued at $1.12 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 7,650 shares and now owns 19,790 shares. Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 70 investors sold LEA shares while 184 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 54.61 million shares or 1.74% less from 55.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 4.63 million shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.05% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 448,203 shares. Amalgamated Bank has 0.03% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 7,499 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 23,472 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 25,148 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 61,748 were reported by Cap Fund Management Sa. Smithfield Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Holderness Invs Co owns 2,219 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Co accumulated 20,725 shares. National Pension, Korea-based fund reported 83,977 shares. Kames Public Limited Company holds 9,921 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Com invested in 6,632 shares. Moreover, Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 109 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased Sap Se Sp Adr (NYSE:SAP) stake by 2,703 shares to 149,741 valued at $18.42 million in 2018Q3. It also upped First Defiance Finl Corp (NASDAQ:FDEF) stake by 18,006 shares and now owns 36,011 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $119,156 activity. MALLETT CONRAD L JR sold $12,538 worth of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Monday, September 10. Bott Richard Harold had sold 789 shares worth $106,618.

Among 9 analysts covering Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Lear Corp had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $214 target in Friday, October 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $198 target in Friday, July 27 report. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 31 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, July 30 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $150 target in Wednesday, September 19 report.