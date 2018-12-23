Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc (PII) by 60.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15 million, up from 7,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.34. About 1.92M shares traded or 146.88% up from the average. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 36.54% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted `RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING

Price Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 83.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc bought 7,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49 million, up from 9,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 2.95M shares traded or 94.72% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 26.61% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, Vets First Choice to Form New Company — Deal Digest; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM

Among 23 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Polaris Industries had 114 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. On Thursday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, September 12. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Friday, September 1. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, January 29 report. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies on Wednesday, November 16 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 23 to “Sector Perform”. FBR Capital downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $99 target in Monday, December 10 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, November 16 by Wunderlich.

Among 24 analysts covering Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Henry Schein Inc. had 60 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Leerink Swann to “Outperform”. On Tuesday, November 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, November 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, November 7. On Thursday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, December 8 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) rating on Thursday, October 26. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $96.0 target. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, April 24. Jefferies maintained the shares of HSIC in report on Tuesday, August 22 with “Hold” rating.

