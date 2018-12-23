Price Capital Management Inc decreased Whitestone Reit (WSR) stake by 83.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Price Capital Management Inc sold 48,161 shares as Whitestone Reit (WSR)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Price Capital Management Inc holds 9,500 shares with $132,000 value, down from 57,661 last quarter. Whitestone Reit now has $502.26 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 1.30M shares traded or 280.60% up from the average. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has declined 2.22% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 06/03/2018 – Whitestone RElT’s Board of Trustees Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 04/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – ISSUED STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO A REPORT ISSUED BY INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT, ALL THREE OF WHITESTONE’S TRUSTEE NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO WHITESTONE BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 09/05/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR ALL” of Whitestone’s Trustees; 10/05/2018 – KBS Urges Whitestone’s Shareholders to Support Its Slate of Independent and Highly Qualified Nominees and Its Advisory Vote to; 15/05/2018 – Whitestone Urges Shareholders to Vote the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR” Whitestone’s Trustees; 07/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Shareholders Vote on Whitestone’s WHITE Proxy Card; 07/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Shareholders Vote on Whitestone’s WHITE Proxy Card; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 09/05/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR ALL” of Whitestone’s Trustees

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 389 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 364 reduced and sold their equity positions in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 220.32 million shares, down from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Illinois Tool Works Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 14 to 11 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 322 Increased: 285 New Position: 104.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW to Webcast the Company’s 2018 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Investor Day â€“ The Path to â€œFull Potentialâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Trade War Losers Set to Become Big 2019 Winners – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Best Buy, Emerson Electric, Genpact, IBM, Lululemon, Manchester United, Sherwin-Williams, SCANA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share NYSE:ITW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, up 7.65% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.7 per share. ITW’s profit will be $607.20 million for 16.95 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.16 billion. It operates through seven divisions: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. It has a 22.47 P/E ratio. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $22.31 million activity.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 4.69% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for 196,849 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc owns 47,378 shares or 4.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co has 4.09% invested in the company for 23.15 million shares. The Vermont-based M. Kraus & Co has invested 3.58% in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp, a Arkansas-based fund reported 94,767 shares.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.60 million shares traded or 92.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV

Analysts await Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. WSR’s profit will be $10.18 million for 12.34 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Whitestone REIT for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Whitestone (NYSE:WSR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Whitestone had 2 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, September 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.68, from 2 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 10 investors sold WSR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.03 million shares or 4.54% more from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The accumulated 0% or 26,274 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 17,500 shares. 57,654 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Tn invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Citigroup invested in 0% or 25,200 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 33,685 shares. Schroder Inv holds 0% or 6,217 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd has 0% invested in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 5,189 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 25,009 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 52,305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Cumberland Prns Ltd holds 0.04% or 27,900 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 58,813 shares. Ameritas Invest reported 3,231 shares stake.