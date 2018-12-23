Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Astrazeneca (AZN) by 4.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 2.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 55.40M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.19 billion, up from 53.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Astrazeneca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 3.45 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 19.21% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 11/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Molecular Partners and AstraZeneca announce collaboration on Molecular Partners’ ongoing oncology clinical study with MP0250 in EGFR-mutated NSCLC; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Will Receive Upfront Payment and Future Payments; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 14,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,687 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.75 million, down from 104,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: VIDEO: Brooks Questions Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC-IN 2015, CO LEARNED THAT PSYCHOLOGY PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE NAMED ALEKSANDR KOGAN LIED TO CO AND VIOLATED ITS PLATFORM POLICIES; 19/03/2018 – But the greater loss may be the trust of Facebook users, tech investor Roger McNamee told CNBC’s “Squawk Alley.”; 21/03/2018 – Alongside social media giant Facebook, Cambridge Analytica is at the center of an ongoing dispute over the alleged harvesting and use of personal data; 09/04/2018 – Vietnam activists accuse Facebook of helping suppress dissent; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, SCL GROUP QUERIED BY SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE; 22/05/2018 – EUROPEAN FIRMS SAY HAVE HIRED MORE PEOPLE BY USING FACEBOOK TOOLS-ZUCKERBERG; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu; 22/05/2018 – A group of left-leaning advocacy groups has launched an initiative to ask the FTC to break up Facebook’s major social platforms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Halsey Ct stated it has 87,140 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, Norway-based fund reported 1.31M shares. Smart Portfolios, a Washington-based fund reported 50 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Llc accumulated 25,611 shares. Dsc Advsr Lp owns 7,785 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital Mngmt Assocs Ny reported 1.02% stake. Cibc World Mkts invested in 0.95% or 678,376 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 0.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.32 million shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has 205,519 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Beach Inv owns 2,370 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 6.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,628 are owned by Gyroscope Cap Management Gp Ltd. 700 were reported by Eii Cap.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $130,500 was sold by Stretch Colin. On Monday, October 29 FISCHER DAVID B. sold $392,937 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,648 shares. 720,000 shares were sold by Zuckerberg Mark, worth $150.17M on Monday, July 16. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $7.74M worth of stock. $308,017 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $9.94 million was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, August 14.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95 million and $225.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 78,251 shares to 299,407 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, April 4 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 27. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, July 21 with “Buy”. Aegis Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, July 26 report. As per Thursday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 1 by Citigroup. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 28 by Axiom Capital.

Among 29 analysts covering AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. AstraZeneca plc (ADR) had 51 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Monday, August 29. Bernstein maintained AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) rating on Monday, February 5. Bernstein has “Buy” rating and $42.0 target. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 1 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 14. As per Tuesday, October 20, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Swedbank to “Buy” on Friday, July 31. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Jefferies. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 23 by Piperjaffray.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $148.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23,287 shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $428.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 48,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

