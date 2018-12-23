Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Company (HAL) by 99.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 43,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 34 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1,000, down from 43,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14M shares traded or 85.35% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 7.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 125,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $175.06M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.64. About 488,534 shares traded or 125.35% up from the average. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 1.19% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.90 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.6 per share. PRI’s profit will be $81.59 million for 12.58 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.55% negative EPS growth.

