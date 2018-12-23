Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 2.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,406 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.58M, up from 81,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59M shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co (WU) by 36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 19,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,434 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $657,000, down from 53,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 8.98 million shares traded or 68.09% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WU shares while 158 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 454.37 million shares or 2.40% less from 465.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Next Financial Grp holds 0% or 506 shares in its portfolio. Clark Estates Inc Ny, New York-based fund reported 178,100 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 26,000 shares. First Manhattan owns 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 321,822 shares. Navellier And Associates stated it has 0.19% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Transamerica Financial, a Florida-based fund reported 4 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Limited Partnership has invested 3.34% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Eqis Cap Management stated it has 0.09% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,267 shares. Bokf Na has 41,363 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 856,410 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications stated it has 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 2.37M shares. Duncker Streett & Company Inc holds 0.02% or 5,300 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $644.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,075 shares to 8,629 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 21,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WU’s profit will be $216.96M for 8.59 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% negative EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $1.15 million activity. Another trade for 2,175 shares valued at $41,369 was made by Rhodes Sheri on Wednesday, November 14. MENDOZA ROBERTO G sold $339,381 worth of stock. $45,164 worth of stock was sold by Tsai Caroline on Tuesday, December 11. 8,504 shares were sold by HOLDEN BETSY D, worth $158,551 on Thursday, December 13. The insider MILES MICHAEL sold $155,640.

Among 21 analysts covering The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), 3 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Western Union Company had 41 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Friday, November 3. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 4 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Sell” on Friday, October 13. The stock of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Jefferies. The stock of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) earned “Buy” rating by S&P Research on Wednesday, September 2. Barclays Capital maintained The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) on Friday, August 4 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, February 14. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Monday, January 8 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westpac accumulated 73,012 shares or 0% of the stock. Sabal Trust invested in 12,125 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Company stated it has 46,602 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Dana Inv Advisors Inc owns 7,900 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 61,615 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co stated it has 3.99M shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,080 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 85,974 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Lc invested in 0.07% or 2,170 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.19% or 191,561 shares. King Luther Cap Corp accumulated 1.17 million shares. Hilltop Inc accumulated 0.35% or 10,144 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.05% or 8,062 shares. Security Natl Trust holds 1.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 22,605 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Assoc Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $384.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 800 shares to 5,862 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,177 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, January 22. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Outperform” rating by Daiwa Securities on Thursday, January 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11600 target in Thursday, July 6 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 31. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of UNP in report on Monday, April 2 to “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 18 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Monday, April 2 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, April 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $81 target. The company was maintained on Friday, January 26 by UBS. The rating was initiated by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, March 15 with “Sector Outperform”.