Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1821.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 30,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,977 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.17M, up from 1,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 3.05M shares traded or 224.18% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 2.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 3,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,676 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.87 million, up from 144,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 637,057 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 25.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES A 25% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 12% Operating Margin and $12 in EPS by End 2020; 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind StoneMor Partners, Carvana, Children’s Place, Orchids Paper Products, Aerojet Rock; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place: 10% off sale — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Net $31.5M; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Expands Capital Return Program

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Plans Even More Construction – The Motley Fool” on November 02, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) vs. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – The Motley Fool” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: 5.7% Yield, 64 Consecutive Distribution Hikes At A 12% Rate – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Transfer: Value Stock Or Value Trap? (Ray Merola) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. $2.07M worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was sold by MEARS MICHAEL N on Thursday, September 20. The insider Selvidge Jeff R sold $377,850. On Monday, December 10 Korner Lisa J sold $581,368 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 10,000 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had 79 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Monday, February 6. Jefferies downgraded the shares of MMP in report on Wednesday, July 18 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, November 5. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 11 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MMP in report on Sunday, August 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 16 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, February 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. DA Davidson initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 16 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $13.49 million activity.