Private Advisor Group Llc decreased Magna Intl Inc (MGA) stake by 64.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 13,291 shares as Magna Intl Inc (MGA)’s stock declined 15.56%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 7,278 shares with $382,000 value, down from 20,569 last quarter. Magna Intl Inc now has $15.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 1.73M shares traded or 15.48% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 20.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Re/Max Holdings (RMAX) stake by 1.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 24,792 shares as Re/Max Holdings (RMAX)’s stock declined 36.10%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 1.64 million shares with $72.73 million value, down from 1.66 million last quarter. Re/Max Holdings now has $883.11 million valuation. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 510,515 shares traded or 224.20% up from the average. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 42.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Bro; 19/03/2018 – Familiar Factors Yield Stronger February Home Sale Results for Chicago-Area, RE/MAX Reports; 02/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $103.5 MLN TO $106.5 MLN; 21/03/2018 – RE/MAX Affiliates Donate Over $167 Million to 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals; 16/05/2018 – Home Sales Increase 2.3% Despite Peaking Prices, Ever-Shrinking Inventory; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Brokers Report; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q EPS 28c

Private Advisor Group Llc increased Colony Cap Inc New stake by 116,700 shares to 181,197 valued at $1.10 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) stake by 22,534 shares and now owns 25,930 shares. Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) was raised too.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 3.18% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.57 per share. MGA’s profit will be $541.26M for 6.99 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Acquires VIZA Geca to Bolster Its Seating Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.ca published: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Will Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) Get Going with the New NAFTA and the China Card? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Dirt Cheap Stocks on the TSX – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Magna International had 4 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of MGA in report on Thursday, August 9 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RMAX’s profit will be $12.43 million for 17.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.64% negative EPS growth.

