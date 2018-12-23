Armour Residential Reit Inc (NYSE:ARR) had an increase of 13.2% in short interest. ARR’s SI was 5.51M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 13.2% from 4.87 million shares previously. With 559,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Armour Residential Reit Inc (NYSE:ARR)’s short sellers to cover ARR’s short positions. The SI to Armour Residential Reit Inc’s float is 13.35%. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 2.26M shares traded or 254.78% up from the average. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has declined 14.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ARR News: 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q Net $44.7M; 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q EPS 96c; 26/03/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Expected April 2018 Monthly Dividend Rate of $0.19 Per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. First Quarter Webcast Scheduled for April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces May 2018 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT INC ARR.N QUARTERLY CORE SHR $0.96; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 20/04/2018 – DJ ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARR); 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 29/05/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces June 2018 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share

Private Asset Management Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 8.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Private Asset Management Inc acquired 28,769 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Private Asset Management Inc holds 366,384 shares with $12.30M value, up from 337,615 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $206.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: This 6.7% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Is Not Nearly Worth $65 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Ready For Takeoff – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Let’s Take A Look At AT&T In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Like Clockwork – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T has $38 highest and $29 lowest target. $36.18’s average target is 27.80% above currents $28.31 stock price. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial given on Monday, October 22. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, August 22, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. Raymond James downgraded the shares of T in report on Friday, July 13 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 21. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. Citigroup upgraded the shares of T in report on Tuesday, December 11 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report.

Private Asset Management Inc decreased Berkshire Hat A 100Th stake by 100 shares to 1,200 valued at $3.84M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 12,394 shares and now owns 141,825 shares. Bristol (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.66% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sigma Inv Counselors stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Letko Brosseau And Assocs Incorporated invested in 5.96 million shares or 1.86% of the stock. Stearns Svcs Grp accumulated 0.28% or 36,707 shares. Masters Mngmt Lc has 1.00 million shares. Carlson Mgmt reported 37,519 shares. The Alabama-based Hayek Kallen Mgmt has invested 2.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc invested in 0.24% or 64,663 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.61% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 974,033 are held by Capital. Van Strum And Towne holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11,314 shares. Barnett Com Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Diligent Investors Limited Co stated it has 84,908 shares. Tobam holds 0.14% or 100,883 shares. 173,724 are held by Osborne Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability Co.