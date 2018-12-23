Private Bank & Trust Co decreased Ferrellgas Partners Lp Unit Ltd (FGP) stake by 90.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 150,005 shares as Ferrellgas Partners Lp Unit Ltd (FGP)’s stock declined 61.94%. The Private Bank & Trust Co holds 15,960 shares with $35,000 value, down from 165,965 last quarter. Ferrellgas Partners Lp Unit Ltd now has $65.36 million valuation. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.026 during the last trading session, reaching $0.666. About 533,304 shares traded or 0.40% up from the average. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) has declined 75.34% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.34% the S&P500. Some Historical FGP News: 14/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners: Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility Increased to $250M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 08/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ EBITDA $120.6M, EST. $135.3M; 19/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS EXPECTS LITTLE TO NO IMPACT FROM FERC REVIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ferrellgas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FGP); 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS REPORTS NEW $575M SR SECURED CREDIT LINE; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – NEW FACILITY INCLUDES A $300 MLN CASH FLOW REVOLVER, AS WELL AS A $275 MLN TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – Ferrellgas 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces Extension of Upsized Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility; 14/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP- AMENDMENT EXTENDS FACILITY’S MATURITY DATE BY 3 YEARS, INCREASES MAXIMUM BORROWING CAPACITY FROM $225 MLN TO $250 MLN

Among 4 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Green Dot had 5 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies reinitiated Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Tuesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 9. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, August 9. See Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) latest ratings:

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer technology bank holding firm that provides personal banking for the masses. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. It offers reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States, as well as mobile banking services with its GoBank mobile checking account. It has a 33.09 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Green Dot MasterCards, Visa-branded prepaid debit cards, and various co-branded reloadable prepaid card programs; Visa-branded gift and credit cards; and swipe reload products, which enables cash loading and transfer services through Green Dot Network.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool" on December 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool" published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Green Dot Corporation Is A Buyout Candidate – Seeking Alpha" on August 17, 2018.

The stock decreased 3.15% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.69. About 758,858 shares traded or 122.10% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has risen 31.71% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) CEO James Ferrell on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ferrellgas -22% this week after suspending distributions; CFO, COO depart – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Announces Acquisition of Co-op Butane Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Ferrellgas Partners Be in 1 Year? – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ferrellgas Collecting Winter Clothing Items for Those in Need – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.