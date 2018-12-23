Private Capital Advisors Inc increased Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) stake by 17.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Private Capital Advisors Inc acquired 27,827 shares as Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)’s stock rose 1.60%. The Private Capital Advisors Inc holds 188,115 shares with $6.30 million value, up from 160,288 last quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc now has $3.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 2.36M shares traded or 85.34% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR

BURFORD CAPITAL LTD. ORDINARY SHARES GU (OTCMKTS:BRFRF) had an increase of 4.06% in short interest. BRFRF’s SI was 202,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 4.06% from 194,400 shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 107 days are for BURFORD CAPITAL LTD. ORDINARY SHARES GU (OTCMKTS:BRFRF)’s short sellers to cover BRFRF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 829 shares traded. Burford Capital Limited (OTCMKTS:BRFRF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, investment management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $4.60 billion. The firm provides commercial litigation finance, portfolio and complex financing, risk management, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, judgment enforcement, and post-settlement and monetization solutions. It has a 15.64 P/E ratio. It serves lawyers and clients.

Among 3 analysts covering Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had 3 analyst reports since August 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, August 21 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Monday, December 17 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold BXMT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 74.74 million shares or 7.02% more from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cwm Llc holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Clough Cap Prns LP has invested 3.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Foster Motley Inc stated it has 8,102 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Lc invested in 0% or 683 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,712 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc has 0.06% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 14,852 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.29% or 2.64 million shares. Janney Cap Ltd Company holds 0% or 12,153 shares in its portfolio. Jhl Capital Limited Liability reported 350,000 shares. 57,990 are held by Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp. Mirador Cap Prtnrs LP stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Naples Global Advsr Lc owns 25,562 shares. State Street holds 2.19M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of reported 7,900 shares stake.