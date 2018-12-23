Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 52.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 6,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.40M, up from 13,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83M shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS

Fort Lp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 785.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 4,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,215 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19M, up from 589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 3.32 million shares traded or 83.59% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Fincl Management owns 670 shares. Ci Investments invested in 1,000 shares. Oz Mngmt LP holds 64,144 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 883,915 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cetera Advsr Ltd invested in 0.02% or 4,188 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt stated it has 23,554 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Peddock Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Natl Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2.02M shares. 26,000 are held by Diker Management Limited Liability. Florida-based Raymond James Inc has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 135,663 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Hbk Invests Lp holds 0.28% or 224,277 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, August 10 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Monday, September 12 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 8 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 1 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 23. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. Bank of America downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $126 target in Friday, August 31 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 32 selling transactions for $22.11 million activity. Shares for $22,744 were sold by Singh Vijayanthimala. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $759,241 was made by Wilson Andrew on Monday, December 3. 1,500 shares valued at $169,650 were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Tuesday, September 4. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $278,347 was made by PROBST LAWRENCE F III on Wednesday, September 5. On Tuesday, July 3 Jorgensen Blake J sold $1.50 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 10,500 shares. Shares for $128,000 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, August 20.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for Electronic Arts’ (EA) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on October 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “As It Sinks to 50 % off Highs, It Is Probably Time to Buy EA Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oppenheimer reassured on EA pipeline after CFO meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies “SAT” (a company of EA Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $447.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 190,915 shares to 64,826 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 299,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,044 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TurboTax Launches Free, Interactive Tools and Resources to Help Taxpayers Understand Their Overall Tax Picture – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Eagle, Eli Lilly, GameStop, Intuit, Novavax, Nvidia, Salesforce, Schlumberger and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 26, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, PPL and HollyFrontier – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PSJ, INTU, CTXS, DATA – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $191.84 million activity. COOK SCOTT D sold $21.17M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Monday, August 27. Johnson Gregory N sold 5,029 shares worth $1.01 million. FLOURNOY MARK J also sold $2.03M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares. 22,418 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares with value of $4.61M were sold by SMITH BRAD D. Shares for $16.89 million were sold by Goodarzi Sasan K. 4,554 shares were sold by POWELL DENNIS D, worth $979,360.