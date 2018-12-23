CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD OR (OTCMKTS:CJEWF) had an increase of 119.44% in short interest. CJEWF’s SI was 7.18 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 119.44% from 3.27M shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 11975 days are for CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD OR (OTCMKTS:CJEWF)’s short sellers to cover CJEWF’s short positions. It closed at $0.802 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 52.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc acquired 6,851 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 26.04%. The Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc holds 19,923 shares with $2.40M value, up from 13,072 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $23.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83M shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, makes and sells jewelry products. The company has market cap of $8.25 billion. The firm offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook and Hearts On Fire brands. It has a 14.85 P/E ratio. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 32 insider sales for $22.11 million activity. Singh Vijayanthimala also sold $17,162 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, December 3. 1,000 shares valued at $148,190 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Friday, July 20. $105,491 worth of stock was sold by Miele Laura on Monday, December 3. Bruzzo Chris sold $169,650 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, September 4. On Tuesday, December 11 Jorgensen Blake J sold $670,259 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 7,883 shares. On Monday, July 2 the insider Wilson Andrew sold $3.84 million. Soderlund Patrick sold 5,000 shares worth $587,928.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 0.07% or 10,000 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 210 shares. Qvt Fin Ltd Partnership owns 1.19% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 38,100 shares. Ims owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 584 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 646 shares. Sit Invest Assocs reported 58,030 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 118,163 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ibis Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 8,179 shares. American Century Companies, a Missouri-based fund reported 2.94M shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 416 shares. 63,736 were accumulated by Korea Investment. Huntington National Bank owns 110,579 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc reported 33,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 0.66% or 345,973 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Electronic Arts is Now Oversold (EA) – Nasdaq" on December 20, 2018