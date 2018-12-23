Private Management Group Inc decreased Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd (AHL) stake by 30.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc sold 115,235 shares as Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd (AHL)’s stock rose 2.34%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 260,768 shares with $10.90 million value, down from 376,003 last quarter. Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd now has $2.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 1.26M shares traded or 43.24% up from the average. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) has risen 1.85% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AHL News: 29/03/2018 – Aspen Insurance: Brian Boornazian to Retire as Chmn of Reinsurance Segment Aspen Re and CEO of Aspen Re, Americas; 06/04/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID AMONG POSSIBLE ASPEN BIDDERS: INSURANCE INSIDER; 04/05/2018 – Aspen Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Aspen Insurance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – ASPEN BIDDING IS SAID TO BE LUKEWARM AT BEST: INSURANCE INSIDER; 19/03/2018 – ASPEN INSURANCE AMENDED CEO, CFO CHANGE OF CONTROL PACTS; 09/03/2018 ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 15/05/2018 – ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS- SUBMITTED APPLICATION TO CENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND FOR AUTHORIZATION OF NEW INSURANCE UNIT IN DUBLIN, REPUBLIC OF IRELAND; 27/04/2018 – ASPEN GETTING INTEREST AHEAD OF BID DEADLINE: RE-INSURER.COM; 15/05/2018 – ASPEN DOESN’T SEE ITS REINSURANCE WILL BE AFFECTED BY BREXIT

Among 4 analysts covering Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameriprise Financial had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) on Tuesday, November 13 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by UBS. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) latest ratings:

13/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $177 New Target: $170 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $204 New Target: $186 Maintain

17/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $154 New Target: $145 Maintain

25/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $175 New Target: $177 Maintain

09/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $175 New Target: $165 Maintain

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.98 billion. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. It has a 8.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force.

The stock decreased 3.90% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.31. About 2.58M shares traded or 138.06% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 32.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold Ameriprise Financial, Inc. shares while 221 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 105.41 million shares or 1.95% less from 107.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 9 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Com reported 4,442 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Ltd holds 0.01% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Regent Invest Management Llc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Twin Capital Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 19,614 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.01% or 9,511 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Reilly Advsrs Limited Com holds 93 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perritt Cap Management has 2,225 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Johnson Grp Inc accumulated 363 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 184,719 shares. Ohio-based Victory Cap has invested 0.04% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

More notable recent Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Sunstone Hotel Investors, Acadia Realty Trust, Matinas Biopharma, Compass Diversified, Aspen Insurance, and Superior Drilling Products â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aspen Insurance +3.4% after agreeing to be bought by Apollo funds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Best Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2018. More interesting news about Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “3 Signals Suggesting Aspen Insurance Stock Is Primed for Higher Prices – Profit Confidential” published on April 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Madison Square Garden Company Names Geraldine Calpin Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold AHL shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 53.97 million shares or 3.59% less from 55.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,813 shares. Pentwater Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 6,095 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0.01% invested in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) for 5.33M shares. Putnam Invs Lc owns 52,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 100,490 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability. Synovus Finance invested in 0.01% or 18,278 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 96,341 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Fincl Bancorp has 345 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL). Capstone Invest Advsr owns 0.11% invested in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) for 229,292 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs holds 516,794 shares. 4,815 were accumulated by Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Credit Suisse Ag owns 246,788 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Aspen Insurance Holdings (NYSE:AHL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aspen Insurance Holdings had 2 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $42.75 target in Monday, September 10 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by Deutsche Bank.