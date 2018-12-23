Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 23.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 12,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.53% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 41,066 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34M, down from 53,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.79. About 5.57M shares traded or 127.78% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 19.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.75% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc. (TPH) by 37.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 153,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 564,113 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.00 million, up from 410,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Pointe Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 6.31M shares traded or 137.84% up from the average. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 33.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 09/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 19/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 TRI Pointe Homes Northern California Honored with Six 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ TRI Pointe Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPH); 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Expects to Open 16 New Communities in 2Q; 29/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Colorado Names Darren DuPree as New President; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Anticipates 2Q Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 21%-21.5%; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q REV. $583.4M, EST. $552.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold TPH shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 163.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 168.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 465,500 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division stated it has 0.04% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 43,617 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 59,585 shares stake. 145 are owned by Smithfield Tru. First Tru LP holds 0% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 180,344 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). 662 are held by Whittier Tru. Jennison Associate Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Investec Asset holds 1.65 million shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 1.56M shares. State Street owns 5.84M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,885 shares in its portfolio.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AHS) by 31,994 shares to 55,755 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) by 130,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,082 shares, and cut its stake in Csw Industrials Inc..

Among 11 analysts covering TRI Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. TRI Pointe Homes had 36 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $16 target in Thursday, October 11 report. As per Friday, January 5, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Zacks upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $16 target in Wednesday, August 12 report. Wedbush downgraded TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) on Thursday, September 20 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, September 20. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, April 27. As per Wednesday, March 30, the company rating was initiated by Susquehanna. Wedbush maintained TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) on Friday, December 29 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 21 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold O shares while 168 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 194.59 million shares or 2.56% more from 189.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 3,669 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 0.09% stake. Bancshares Of Hawaii holds 0.07% or 16,494 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Boys Arnold holds 0.09% or 10,928 shares. First Personal Financial accumulated 0.01% or 394 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 33,684 are owned by Stephens Ar. Ledyard Bancorporation invested in 1,029 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Duncker Streett Inc holds 0.36% or 27,568 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Com invested in 233 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 16,717 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 121,145 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 3.06M shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Realty Income had 47 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho initiated the shares of O in report on Friday, October 14 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, September 8 report. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) earned “Buy” rating by Zacks on Thursday, August 20. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 6 with “Sector Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by Zacks. UBS downgraded Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) rating on Thursday, October 29. UBS has “Sell” rating and $46 target. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 27 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, November 14 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 2.63% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.76 per share. O’s profit will be $230.74 million for 20.45 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.78 million activity. $179,800 worth of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) was sold by McLaughlin Gregory. 9,000 shares were sold by Chapman A. Larry, worth $527,040 on Friday, August 24.