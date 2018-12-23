Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 16.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 12,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,904 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.99M, up from 75,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 6.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 2,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,850 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.71 million, up from 36,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96M shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 29/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference Jun 12; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES “A MEANINGFUL FLATTENING” OF U.S. YIELD CURVE IN COMING YEARS BUT DOESN’T EXPECT IT TO INVERT THIS CYCLE; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI, GOLDMAN SACHS, BLAKROCK NAMED PREFERRED TENDERERS; 29/05/2018 – RED ELECTRICA REE.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 03/04/2018 – INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS MANAGED BY MIRA AND GOLDMAN SACHS TO ACQUIRE HES INTERNATIONAL FROM RIVERSTONE AND THE CARLYLE GROUP; 14/05/2018 – America’s budget deficit and unemployment rate are heading in opposite directions – and Goldman projects this will force up interest rates; 14/03/2018 – Goldman calls for Hong Kong to rethink dual-class founder share limits; 12/04/2018 – ALUMINUM TO STAY HIGH, VOLATILE THROUGH EARLY JUNE: GOLDMAN; 07/03/2018 – Goldman’s Himmelberg Sees ‘Strong’ 2018 Global Growth (Video); 19/03/2018 – Digital Reasoning: Barclays, Square Capital Also Invest, Along With Previous Backers Including Goldman Sachs and Nasdaq

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Altfest L J stated it has 45,199 shares. 29,200 were reported by Cape Ann State Bank. Triangle Wealth holds 0.36% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 19,989 shares. Summit Financial Strategies holds 0.17% or 11,247 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 77,795 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 124,179 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Nadler Fincl owns 26,373 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Botty Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 149,916 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Accredited reported 12,883 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs holds 42,844 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Advent Mngmt De accumulated 145,165 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset reported 7,139 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Com owns 109,650 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.3% or 768,921 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 742,396 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, November 21 with “Buy”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Moffett Nathanson. Robert W. Baird upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Monday, December 12. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $44 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, July 27. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, June 19 to “Hold”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 28 by HSBC. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, April 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, April 1 by Moffet Nathanson.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Afam Capital stated it has 22,425 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Lc reported 1,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Violich Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,037 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 156,254 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,984 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Portland Invest Counsel invested in 0.23% or 1,000 shares. National Bank Of The West has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cibc Ww holds 0.24% or 252,290 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 318,562 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Waddell And Reed Finance stated it has 276,672 shares. Lederer Associate Invest Counsel Ca owns 0.25% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,301 shares. Blue Capital reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). D L Carlson invested in 1.26% or 19,865 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny owns 84,833 shares.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, October 20. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 26. On Friday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, September 21. Rafferty upgraded the shares of GS in report on Monday, October 17 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 22 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Wednesday, July 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $150 target. Vertical Group downgraded the shares of GS in report on Monday, November 6 to “Sell” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GS in report on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating.

