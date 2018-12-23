Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 34.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,335 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.11M, down from 75,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 315.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 10,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $612,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63M shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.82M shares stake. Addison Capital holds 0.28% or 8,236 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 1.88 million shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 134,271 are held by Hl Lc. Clearline LP invested in 89,318 shares. Parsons Management Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 12,215 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na invested in 0.21% or 17,928 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 115,802 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tekne Capital Ltd invested in 534,136 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 209,405 shares. Aldebaran has 13,500 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of The West reported 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Was Micron Thinking? – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Upcoming Earnings to Watch: MU, NKE, WBA – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Expect When Micron Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron: Time To Hop On Board – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “What if the Dow fell another 4,000-plus points â€” would you be prepared? – MarketWatch” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $223.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2018 Corporate Bond Etf by 16,420 shares to 61,660 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 39,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,997 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Retail Etf (XRT).

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Wednesday, May 24 by Standpoint Research. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Thursday, June 23 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, October 5. As per Wednesday, September 13, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Mizuho maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, September 7. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $38.0 target. Mizuho maintained the shares of MU in report on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 21 with “Hold”. Drexel Hamilton downgraded the shares of MU in report on Friday, August 7 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, June 20.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.60 million activity. 100,000 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares with value of $5.40M were sold by SWITZ ROBERT E.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G completes $4B acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Renovations improve employee experience at P&G HQ (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. $242,298 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. 104,157 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $9.54 million were sold by Bishop Steven D. Shares for $161,077 were sold by Majoras Deborah P. Taylor David S sold $5.79M worth of stock. Magesvaran Suranjan also sold $1.54 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Fish Kathleen B had sold 4,291 shares worth $358,393 on Wednesday, August 22.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Drexel Morgan And stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,880 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 578,870 shares. National Asset has invested 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shamrock Asset Lc invested in 0.32% or 6,060 shares. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Limited Liability has 0.44% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Davis R M invested in 101,697 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.16M shares. Moreover, Waverton Investment Mgmt has 0.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,520 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd Company reported 2,714 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Com holds 1.14% or 51,992 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 142,253 shares. Bancorp Of The West stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cincinnati Ins holds 2.4% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1.28 million shares or 0.73% of its portfolio.