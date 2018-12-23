Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Crescent Point (CPG) by 93.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 157,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,063 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $70,000, down from 168,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 2.14M shares traded or 48.13% up from the average. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 56.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD TO INCLUDE DALLAS HOWE, HERBERT PINDER, THOMAS BUDD & SANDY EDMONSTONE; 29/05/2018 – Cation Capital Comments on Crescent Point Energy’s New Transformation Plan; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at; 12/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – FILED LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS ADDRESSING CATION CAPITAL’S NOMINATION OF 4 INDIVIDUALS TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS ELECT ALL COMPANY BOARD NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Comes Swinging Against Cation in Board Battle; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – EXPRESS ITS “DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RECENT REPORT ISSUED BY INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SAYS FULL SLATE OF DIRECTORS ELECTED, FENDS OFF APPROACH BY ACTIVIST CATION CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy: Bryksa Replaced Scott Saxberg on Board; 20/03/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP CPG.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$12.50 FROM C$11.50

Wheatland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wheatland Advisors Inc bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,948 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, up from 15,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “P&G Named One of America’s Best Corporate Citizens and Best Managed Companies – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G president to help lead health care firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G completes $4B acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. Moeller Jon R had sold 10,833 shares worth $904,795 on Wednesday, August 22. 16,354 shares valued at $1.54 million were sold by Magesvaran Suranjan on Friday, November 16. Taylor David S also sold $2.78 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, November 12. Fish Kathleen B sold $996,196 worth of stock or 11,931 shares. Shares for $276,951 were sold by Matthew Price. 47,748 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $4.39 million on Friday, November 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Estabrook Capital invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 224,218 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Cornerstone Capital stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 281,054 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,669 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Co stated it has 304 shares. Bridges Mgmt, Nebraska-based fund reported 63,480 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 7,062 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 202,075 shares. Profit Inv Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.78% or 74,836 shares. First Natl Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 119,100 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 62,364 shares. Meritage Mngmt holds 0.03% or 4,540 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 30. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, October 22 with “Outperform” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 23 report. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Thursday, December 13. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, December 22. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 24. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 4 by Jefferies. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, October 26.

Analysts await Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. CPG’s profit will be $126.86M for 3.10 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Crescent Point Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 109.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 218.03 million shares or 3.04% more from 211.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paloma Mngmt holds 83,382 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Portland Investment Counsel reported 514,364 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 1.88 million shares. Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Cumberland Ltd accumulated 2.08M shares. Lincluden Mngmt stated it has 4.05% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp holds 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) or 719,023 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc reported 140 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 429,648 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 30,547 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww has invested 0.17% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). 62,000 are held by Mngmt Associates. Intact Investment Management Incorporated has 0.85% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 2.89M shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Next Financial Group Inc reported 4,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crescent Point Energy had 7 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of CPG in report on Thursday, October 29 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 9 by Dundee Securities. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, July 22. The stock of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) earned “Buy” rating by Dundee Securities on Friday, November 11. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Buy”.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitinc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,700 shares to 82,319 shares, valued at $18.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oraclecorp (NYSE:ORCL) by 47,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathonoil (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within PACCAR, Crescent Point Energy, Ford Motor, ABB, Hilton Worldwide, and Aflac â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why I’m Not a Buyer of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSX:CPG) Even at All-Time Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Everything Has Changed: The Big 5 Canadian Cannabis Companies Have Achieved ‘Platform Status’ – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crescent Point: New Start With New Management – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Klondex Mines, Sogou Inc., Nokia, HDFC Bank, Crescent Point Energy, and Precision Drilling â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 08, 2018.