Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 2,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 41,373 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.84M, up from 38,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 45.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 52,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 166,206 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.83 million, up from 114,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.63% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. Shares for $3.44M were sold by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $80,141 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares. IGER ROBERT A had sold 47,733 shares worth $5.73 million.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando sold $100,029 worth of stock or 1,068 shares. Moeller Jon R had sold 2,873 shares worth $233,719. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $347,237. On Wednesday, August 22 Majoras Deborah P sold $451,186 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 5,402 shares. The insider TASTAD CAROLYN M sold 6,245 shares worth $580,401. On Friday, August 31 Fish Kathleen B sold $860,407 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 10,342 shares.