Caseys General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) had a decrease of 13.41% in short interest. CASY’s SI was 2.24 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 13.41% from 2.59M shares previously. With 222,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Caseys General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)’s short sellers to cover CASY’s short positions. The SI to Caseys General Stores Inc’s float is 6.2%. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.55. About 581,286 shares traded or 66.05% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has declined 3.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 3.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 3,496 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Professional Advisory Services Inc holds 107,743 shares with $15.06M value, down from 111,239 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $91.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company holds 2.5% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 750,012 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com reported 46,285 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Moreover, St Johns Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.58% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Golub Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,250 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lincoln owns 6,402 shares. Ancora Limited Liability has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Shayne & Ltd Llc holds 1.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 13,615 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 1.52M shares. American National Insur Tx has invested 0.67% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 2,597 were accumulated by Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi. 1.22M are owned by Asset Mgmt One Co. Massachusetts-based Appleton Partners Inc Ma has invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Carroll Assoc Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 45,706 shares. L & S Advisors has invested 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 14,918 shares to 179,884 valued at $17.70 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) stake by 13,037 shares and now owns 199,526 shares. Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies Corp had 3 analyst reports since November 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 28. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 17.24 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. Shares for $465,591 were sold by JOHRI AKHIL. 14,255 shares valued at $1.94M were sold by Gill Charles D on Thursday, July 26.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Technologies Is Breaking Itself Up Into 3 Companies (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “United Technologies’ Business Split: What You Need To Know (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United Technologies Finally Makes Its Split-Up Plan Official – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: United Tech ‘far from broken’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.74 million activity. SUMMERS CINDI WEBB sold 1,641 shares worth $210,048. HANDLEY TERRY W also sold $395,400 worth of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) on Wednesday, December 12. 1,500 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) shares with value of $191,145 were sold by Johnson Brian Joseph. The insider Walljasper William J sold 7,000 shares worth $945,350.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.91 million shares or 4.65% less from 33.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 23,026 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Stevens Mgmt L P accumulated 0.12% or 24,553 shares. Moreover, Qv has 0.73% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 53,249 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 8,800 shares. Franklin Res owns 6,012 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 28,145 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department invested in 24,461 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,917 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. 200 are owned by Vantage Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Texas Yale Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Speece Thorson Cap holds 103,068 shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. 130,790 are held by Castleark Limited Liability Co. 2,350 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd.

CaseyÂ’s General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and CaseyÂ’s General Store names. The company has market cap of $4.56 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. It has a 13.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores also offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.

Among 5 analysts covering Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Casey’s General Stores had 6 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, December 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 12. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, December 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) rating on Thursday, August 23. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $96 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, September 12 report. Sidoti maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, December 4 report.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Analysts Talk Free Cash Flow, Acquisition Potential After Q2 Beat – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Value Creation Plan Likely to Aid Casey’s (CASY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for December 10, 2018 : CASY, ASNA, NX, ASPU, SEAC – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: ENB, PNR, NRC, NDSN, CASY – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Stock That Got Bought Out in 2018, 2 That Did Not – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 10, 2018.