Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 4.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 7,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 182,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.38M, down from 190,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26M shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 29.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 820,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.64 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.37 million, up from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 2.20M shares traded or 66.62% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has declined 9.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $507.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,878 shares to 151,213 shares, valued at $13.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 9,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/15/2018 – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PEP, INCY – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Consumer Stocks to Buy for a Strong Defense – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 6 by Susquehanna. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, September 28. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $122 target. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, January 4. Jefferies maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, February 12. UBS maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Friday, July 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 12. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, February 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 21 by Sterne Agee CRT.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Spanos Mike had sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26M on Wednesday, October 31. Yawman David also sold $1.29M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares. Shares for $18.53M were sold by Khan Mehmood on Monday, October 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Opus Gp Llc accumulated 8,231 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has 0.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 155,159 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.47% or 25,450 shares in its portfolio. Fil has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 629,085 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 215,743 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peoples Financial accumulated 2.08% or 36,790 shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Lc has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Invesco Ltd reported 16.60 million shares. Old Republic Intll Corporation owns 1.45% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 446,200 shares. 5,754 were accumulated by And Investment Mgmt Group Ltd. Cardinal Cap Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 33,687 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Co Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 350 shares. Horan Lc has 2,207 shares. Pecaut & Co holds 0.4% or 5,131 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust has 1,106 shares.