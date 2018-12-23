Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 18.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,336 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26 million, down from 13,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $246.98. About 198,097 shares traded or 42.06% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 41.85% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Sysco Corp Com (SYY) by 9.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 7,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,611 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.42M, up from 80,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 7.08M shares traded or 135.97% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500.

Among 22 analysts covering Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Sysco Corporation had 72 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 16 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, March 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Friday, February 5 to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Monday, February 6. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 6. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 19. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Thursday, August 16 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, May 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, June 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $11.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 246,632 shares to 231,556 shares, valued at $37.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,300 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More important recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Virtusa, CenturyLink, JC Penney, L Brands, State Street, and Sysco Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Sysco, one of Houstonâ€™s largest public companies, to cut jobs in 2019 – Houston Business Journal”, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco’s Innovative E-Commerce Platform, Supplies on the Fly, Partners with Frieda’s Specialty Produce – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Reports Progress of â€œDelivering A Better Tomorrowâ€ in 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold SYY shares while 360 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 398.07 million shares or 2.25% less from 407.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 136 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.17% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Td Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1,928 shares. Shelton Cap reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Ims Capital has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.12% or 721,254 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.34% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 80,894 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0.07% or 3.59 million shares. Moreover, First Trust Lp has 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ashford Cap Management Inc holds 9,940 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 1.15% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,926 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $1.24 billion activity. Todd Brian R sold 9,147 shares worth $675,232. On Thursday, November 15 the insider TILGHMAN RICHARD G sold $330,850. 17,438 shares were sold by Grade Joel T., worth $1.19M on Friday, June 29. On Monday, September 10 the insider Frank Joshua D. sold $158.24 million.

Among 18 analysts covering Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Boston Beer Co had 71 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna downgraded The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) on Monday, November 13 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 27 by Tigress Financial. The stock of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. CLSA downgraded The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) on Tuesday, March 8 to “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 8. On Thursday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, July 27. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, January 11 by Nomura. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $168 target in Friday, April 15 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) on Friday, October 20 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SAM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 8.31 million shares or 0.07% more from 8.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.03% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) owns 1,061 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 899 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Limited Liability Com reported 825 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 905,863 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0.03% or 51,774 shares. Geode Capital owns 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 114,826 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 1,320 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 20 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Co accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Beer Co. Is Overbought – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Now the Time to Load Up on Sin Stocks? – The Motley Fool” published on October 16, 2018, Fool.com published: “Boston Beer’s Midyear Volumes Soar, but Don’t Celebrate Yet – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2018. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “7 Beverage Giants Expected to Thrive on Growing Global Demand – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 24, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will MillerCoors Kill Off This Favorite Hipster Beer? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 110.71% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.84 per share. SAM’s profit will be $20.12 million for 34.88 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $20.78 million activity. Troupe Quincy B also sold $209,160 worth of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) on Tuesday, October 30. The insider Grinnell David L. sold $241,096.