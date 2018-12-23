Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 57.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 12,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,184 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.51M, up from 21,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.44. About 2.71M shares traded or 183.96% up from the average. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has declined 9.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 58.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 4,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $221,000, down from 7,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 2.53 million shares traded or 91.36% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 10.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold EXPD shares while 170 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 155.26 million shares or 0.78% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benedict Financial Advisors holds 0.62% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 18,929 shares. North Point Managers Oh has 3,545 shares. Wms Ptnrs Lc accumulated 6,263 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vanguard holds 0.06% or 20.54 million shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 15,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pension stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 4,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 12,436 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 69,399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Ancora Ltd Liability Corporation owns 30,039 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 9,766 shares in its portfolio. Mcdonald Capital Ca, California-based fund reported 1.63 million shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Expeditors International of Washington had 54 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 22. UBS maintained Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) on Wednesday, February 21 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by Cowen & Co. The rating was initiated by UBS on Friday, October 9 with “Neutral”. The stock of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 5 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) rating on Wednesday, February 24. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $42 target. Cowen & Co initiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 18 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) rating on Wednesday, September 6. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $58.0 target. Credit Suisse maintained Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) on Wednesday, November 8 with “Underperform” rating. On Wednesday, November 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Expeditors (EXPD) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Top 10 S&P 500 companies most exposed to China – MarketWatch” published on July 08, 2015, Globenewswire.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows Expeditors International of Washington, Realty Income, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, SEI Investments, Caesarstone, and China Life Insurance Company Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76 Nasdaq:EXPD – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expeditors International (EXPD) Up 3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 18.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $144.98 million for 19.27 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity. McClincy Christopher J. also sold $174,674 worth of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) on Friday, November 16. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.28 million was made by Musser Jeffrey S on Friday, November 30.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $137.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 15,485 shares to 26,270 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $7.24 million activity. $1.97M worth of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was sold by Littlejohns Barry on Monday, October 15. Miyamoto Lance also sold $277,313 worth of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) shares. $94,089 worth of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was sold by Fasman Steven L. On Thursday, September 13 the insider MOREL DONALD E JR bought $430,000. GREISCH JOHN J bought $488,930 worth of stock or 13,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.54, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 134.80 million shares or 6.84% more from 126.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.02% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 121,941 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Prescott Gp Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.2% stake. Qs Investors Lc owns 0% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 5,324 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 1.60 million shares. 5,688 were reported by Forward Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0.01% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 61,522 shares. Nordea Management Ab invested in 109,694 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Daruma Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.47% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 109,566 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0.09% stake. Menta Limited Liability Corp reported 4,658 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 206,692 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 17,118 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru has 0.02% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 2,540 shares. Dupont Management holds 0.03% or 25,361 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Catalent had 39 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, September 29. As per Wednesday, November 7, the company rating was upgraded by First Analysis. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, August 28 report. Raymond James upgraded the shares of CTLT in report on Wednesday, March 21 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 20 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 29 by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies maintained the shares of CTLT in report on Monday, February 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 29. As per Thursday, September 10, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform” on Wednesday, December 9.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 31,048 shares to 26,354 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,322 shares, and cut its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS).