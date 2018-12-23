Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 78.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 8,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26 million, up from 10,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77M shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 16.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 5,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,917 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.99M, up from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45 million shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Churchill Mgmt Corp, a California-based fund reported 53,421 shares. Copeland Mgmt holds 63,183 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Com has 0.53% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,831 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Lc reported 64,841 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Becker Cap Mngmt invested in 2,210 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northstar Ltd Com accumulated 53,718 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass stated it has 1,440 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ghp Advisors holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13,840 shares. Wealthtrust holds 0.14% or 1,933 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co owns 7,870 shares. Moreover, South State Corp has 1.3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 298 shares. Cookson Peirce & has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,791 shares. Harvey Investment Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 3,091 shares in its portfolio.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. 2,252 shares were sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H, worth $325,541.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Wednesday, February 15. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, October 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, February 1. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, July 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, February 2. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, October 26. Sterne Agee CRT initiated Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, December 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, July 24.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: Money For Nothing – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Visa, Copart and Paypal Holdings – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ranking The Payment Technology And Services Providers – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Mastercard – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $123.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,521 shares to 7,710 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,330 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bbg Barc High Yield Bnd (JNK).

More recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Prologis to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results January 22, 2019 – PRNewswire” on December 18, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kevin Kelly’s Prologis Trade (NYSE:PLD) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 05, 2018 was also an interesting one.