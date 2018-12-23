Propy (PRO) soars 3.67% on December 22-23

It was good day for Propy (PRO), as it jumped by $0.00505557920000002 or 3.67%, touching $0.1428608832. Cryptocoin Experts believe that Propy (PRO) is looking for the $0.15714697152 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.375855906141582. The highest price was $0.143920924 and lowest of $0.1375199084 for December 22-23. The open was $0.137805304. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange.

For a month, Propy (PRO) tokens went down -19.10% from $0.1766 for coin. For 100 days PRO is down -52.85% from $0.303. It traded at $1.1 200 days ago. Propy (PRO) has 100.00M coins mined with the market cap $14.29M. It has 100.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 25/07/2017. The Crypto PRO has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets.

Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction.

Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly.