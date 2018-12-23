ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) formed wedge down with $30.19 target or 8.00% below today’s $32.82 share price. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) has $4.35B valuation. The stock decreased 9.66% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 46.13M shares traded or 143.44% up from the average. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) has risen 0.36% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500.

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 20.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bluespruce Investments Lp acquired 120,291 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)'s stock declined 13.60%. The Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 699,342 shares with $115.01M value, up from 579,051 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $359.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. Wehner David M. sold 10,000 shares worth $2.00M. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.45M worth of stock or 38,164 shares. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.75 million. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $907,786. The insider Zuckerberg Mark sold $106.35 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

