Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 11.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 23,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,135 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.49M, up from 216,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 10.41M shares traded or 73.58% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 11.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 46.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 16,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,457 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $755,000, down from 34,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 4.47 million shares traded or 76.96% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has risen 15.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +32.3%, EST. +32.3%; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.71 million activity. Another trade for 7,777 shares valued at $359,917 was made by Hayne Azeez on Tuesday, July 3. Donnelly Trish had sold 19,332 shares worth $891,205 on Friday, August 24.

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.69 per share. URBN’s profit will be $87.20M for 9.84 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.71% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.55 million activity. Rimer Charles J. sold $630,421 worth of stock or 17,020 shares.