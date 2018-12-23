Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report $0.48 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. PFS’s profit would be $31.14M giving it 12.15 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 853,286 shares traded or 304.06% up from the average. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 13.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 26/03/2018 – Aberdeen Standard Investments behind Provident Financial lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Provident Financial Resumed at Overweight by Barclays; 10/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 630P FROM 550P; 22/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – WILL PAY FOR BONDS ACCEPTED BY IT FOR PURCHASE PURSUANT TO OFFER CASH PURCHASE PRICE EQUAL TO 108 PCT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF BONDS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Philippines’ San Miguel Pure Foods defers share sale to second half – BusinessWorld; 23/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L – LAUNCH AND PRICE OF £250 MLN BOND ISSUE; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial in upbeat start to 2018; 14/03/2018 – Nevsun Announces Timok Upper Zone PFS Release Date; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades PFS Holding Corp. To ‘CCC-‘; Outlook Negative

BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES INC (OTCMKTS:BRTX) had an increase of 29.68% in short interest. BRTX’s SI was 48,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 29.68% from 37,400 shares previously. With 122,200 avg volume, 0 days are for BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES INC (OTCMKTS:BRTX)’s short sellers to cover BRTX’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7899. About 63,736 shares traded. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Study shows benefits of hypoxic culturing of stem cells used in BioRestorative Therapies’ BRTX-100; shares up 3% – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2018.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells that allow patients to undergo cellular treatments. The company has market cap of $7.77 million. The companyÂ’s lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops the ThermoStem program, a pre-clinical program that focuses on the treatment of metabolic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $50,350 activity. Dunigan James P bought $25,485 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. It has a 14.84 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans.