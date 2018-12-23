Core Laboratories N V (CLB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 141 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 134 sold and reduced holdings in Core Laboratories N V. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 47.88 million shares, down from 48.31 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Core Laboratories N V in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 100 Increased: 100 New Position: 41.

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) stake by 4.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 9,714 shares as Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY)’s stock declined 3.91%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 206,107 shares with $23.67M value, down from 215,821 last quarter. Signature Bk New York N Y now has $5.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.28. About 1.33M shares traded or 165.50% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 16.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.43 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $152.18M for 9.16 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.84 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Signature Bank had 11 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, July 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on Tuesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 9 by Hovde Group. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 18 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 19 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS upgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) rating on Monday, November 5. UBS has “Buy” rating and $138 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, July 24 report. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Signature Bank Unveils Proprietary Digital Payments Platform, Signetâ„¢ – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KRE, SBNY, FRC, BBT: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “KRE, SBNY, BBT, FRC: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Signature Bank to Participate in the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $8,930 activity.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 1.28M shares traded or 108.48% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) has declined 26.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Wcm Investment Management Ca holds 5.05% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. for 4.87 million shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc owns 274,696 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca has 2.8% invested in the company for 291,897 shares. The Missouri-based Wedgewood Partners Inc has invested 2.47% in the stock. Glacier Peak Capital Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 17,000 shares.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in December – Fox Business” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Core Labs: The Valuation Remains Untenable – Seeking Alpha” published on November 25, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Core Laboratories Will Continue To Be Steady – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2018.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. It has a 28.26 P/E ratio. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples.