Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 40,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 853,271 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.15 million, up from 813,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 1.71 million shares traded or 99.21% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 19.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 58.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 2,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,636 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.47M, up from 4,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64 million shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold AL shares while 86 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 88.88 million shares or 2.10% more from 87.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Quantum owns 1.14% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 69,583 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In reported 10,900 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 35,585 shares. New Amsterdam Ltd Llc New York invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 1,842 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Inc. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has 153,138 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greystone Mngmt reported 3.8% stake. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Alphaone Invest Lc owns 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1,951 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 987,888 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Davenport And holds 11,675 shares. 24,184 are owned by Gradient Investments Ltd Company. Homrich Berg owns 8,265 shares.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, December 14 the insider UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F bought $102,870. Levy Grant A had sold 15,000 shares worth $676,973 on Thursday, September 13. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $281,421 was made by Poerschke John D on Monday, August 27.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Air Lease Corporation to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of One New Airbus A321-200 Aircraft with Frontier Airlines – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Lease Corporation: Investing Record Figures In Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease prices public offering of $1.2B of unsecured senior notes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Air Lease had 50 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of AL in report on Thursday, April 6 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 6 with “Top Pick”. The stock of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) earned “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, February 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, May 5. On Friday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. As per Friday, November 10, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Monday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, August 7. The rating was reinitiated by FBR Capital on Tuesday, October 13 with “Outperform”.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $703.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 41,091 shares to 385,042 shares, valued at $57.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,717 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Llc has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 396,858 shares. Moreover, Zwj Invest Counsel has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 706 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,135 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Shields Ltd Liability reported 5,900 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania invested in 588 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest holds 0.08% or 37,325 shares. M Securities Inc accumulated 3,438 shares. 3,970 are held by Gradient Invests Llc. 4,215 are held by Ima Wealth Incorporated. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs accumulated 2.58% or 55,887 shares. Boston Prns owns 0.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.83 million shares. Hwg Holding LP accumulated 15 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Company owns 791 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing has $515 highest and $125 lowest target. $359.59’s average target is 18.07% above currents $304.55 stock price. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, January 3 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy”. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Tuesday, December 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 8 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, October 6. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, May 30. On Wednesday, September 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Wednesday, January 17.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,345 shares to 7,402 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. On Monday, October 29 the insider Sands Diana L sold $1.75 million.