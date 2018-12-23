Provident Trust Co Lifted Tjx Companies (TJX) Position; Exelon (EXC)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Provident Trust Co increased Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) stake by 3.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Provident Trust Co acquired 70,552 shares as Tjx Companies Inc (TJX)’s stock declined 16.60%. The Provident Trust Co holds 2.20 million shares with $246.14 million value, up from 2.13M last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc now has $51.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 13.77M shares traded or 66.76% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04

Exelon Corp (EXC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 320 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 274 decreased and sold holdings in Exelon Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 728.89 million shares, down from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Exelon Corp in top ten holdings increased from 8 to 9 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 245 Increased: 232 New Position: 88.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exchange Mgmt invested in 81 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 641,423 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.32% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pictet North America holds 0.04% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 779,532 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited, Wisconsin-based fund reported 29,462 shares. Westpac Bk Corp has 135,260 shares. Huntington National Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 200,452 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2,242 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 3,127 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Mngmt Llc has 0.09% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Clearbridge Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 763 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il stated it has 53,936 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2.68 million shares. L S Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 57,010 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. TJX Companies had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TJX in report on Wednesday, August 22 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, November 29. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by Atlantic Securities. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $112 target in Wednesday, August 22 report.

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 13.27% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation for 2.11 million shares. Ecofin Ltd owns 408,903 shares or 11.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Energy Income Partners Llc has 4.31% invested in the company for 5.41 million shares. The Washington-based Lesa Sroufe & Co has invested 3.4% in the stock. Clearbridge Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 252,055 shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 12.08M shares traded or 102.63% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $44.38 billion. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. The firm also sells renewable energy and other energy-related services and products; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers.