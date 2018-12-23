Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Range Resou(Rrc (RRC) stake by 26957% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd acquired 134,785 shares as Range Resou(Rrc (RRC)’s stock declined 9.27%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 135,285 shares with $2.30M value, up from 500 last quarter. Range Resou(Rrc now has $2.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 10.59M shares traded or 40.37% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 17.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS

Ally Financial Inc decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 66.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ally Financial Inc sold 40,000 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock declined 3.05%. The Ally Financial Inc holds 20,000 shares with $1.88 million value, down from 60,000 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $253.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 14.92M shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare; 09/05/2018 – The Indian Express: BREAKING | SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says Walmart is purchasing Flipkart. Agreement was made Tuesday night; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 08/05/2018 – Ed Tobin: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with #Uber, #Lyft fail to take off; 20/03/2018 – LORE SAYS WALMART REMAINS IN ACQUISITION MODE; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 07/04/2018 – Walmart adds 500 Pickup Towers to its stores across the US. Via @verge:; 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

Among 11 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Walmart had 16 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 8 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WMT in report on Friday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 16 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $101 target in Friday, September 14 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 17 with “Overweight”. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, August 17. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of WMT in report on Tuesday, October 9 to “Buy” rating.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 48 sales for $5.10 billion activity. Shares for $121.47M were sold by WALTON ALICE L. WALTON JIM C also sold $121.47M worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares. $50.60 million worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was sold by WALTON S ROBSON. Another trade for 4,026 shares valued at $394,347 was made by Canney Jacqueline P on Monday, November 19. 18,421 shares were sold by Biggs M. Brett, worth $1.77M on Thursday, August 30. 12,111 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares with value of $1.17M were sold by McKenna Judith J. Another trade for 2,883 shares valued at $277,497 was made by Bartlett Daniel J on Monday, August 20.

Ally Financial Inc increased State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 25,000 shares to 55,000 valued at $4.61M in 2018Q3. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 889,511 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bremer Tru Natl Association has invested 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Rafferty Asset Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Clark Cap Mngmt Gru has 0.46% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 128,209 are held by Hbk Investments Lp. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Caprock Gru accumulated 0.32% or 16,978 shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.46% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sterling Investment Mgmt owns 24,218 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc stated it has 4,117 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 0.58% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Howard Cap owns 5,055 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv Partners invested in 253,728 shares. Elm Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Oppenheimer Co Incorporated has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.83 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $213,737 activity. The insider SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought 483 shares worth $7,197. 3,829 shares were sold by Poole David P, worth $67,161. 8,767 shares valued at $153,773 were sold by VENTURA JEFFREY L on Monday, July 9.

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Eafe Index(Efa) (EFA) stake by 10,935 shares to 1,222 valued at $83,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Tech Spdr(Xlk) (XLK) stake by 432,856 shares and now owns 865,994 shares. Spdr Godl (Gld) (GLD) was reduced too.