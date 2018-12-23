Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 7.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,270 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.61M, down from 67,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $78.98. About 2.18 million shares traded or 47.25% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 36.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 6.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 5,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.06 million, down from 75,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud

Among 19 analysts covering PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. PTC had 66 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, December 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Wedbush. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 9. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, October 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, January 4. The rating was initiated by Evercore on Thursday, September 15 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6. On Monday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) rating on Thursday, January 19. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $59 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold PTC shares while 128 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 72.78 million shares or 4.51% less from 76.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,968 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd reported 1,172 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Company has 0.02% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 62,424 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0.34% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Mckinley Cap Llc Delaware has invested 1.22% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Paradigm Capital Inc Ny has invested 0.33% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Granahan Inv Mgmt Incorporated Ma invested in 0.2% or 34,645 shares. Assetmark accumulated 364 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 38 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 75,299 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lagoda Invest Management Limited Partnership has invested 4.17% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.08% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Newbrook Capital Advsr Limited Partnership reported 6.86% stake. 3,642 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24,875 shares to 733,545 shares, valued at $28.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 53,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PTC’s profit will be $30.86 million for 75.94 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 8.25M shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Company reported 5.57 million shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 168,630 shares. Cacti Asset Lc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Dba Holt Capital Prtn Lp stated it has 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Athena Cap Limited Com has 107,978 shares. Wedgewood Pa reported 19,333 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 6.02% stake. Whittier Trust holds 677,079 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Hbk Ltd Partnership accumulated 571,200 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Capital Sarl, a California-based fund reported 207,520 shares. Lourd Llc reported 32,914 shares. 203,160 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr. 26,469 were accumulated by Northpointe Ltd Company. Mendel Money holds 52,762 shares or 5.85% of its portfolio.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, November 15. Bernstein has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 21 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 27. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Monday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial given on Tuesday, November 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 27 by Bernstein. As per Thursday, November 17, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, October 31 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.