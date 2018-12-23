Long Pond Capital Lp decreased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 7.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 405,824 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 18.88%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 4.79 million shares with $223.84M value, down from 5.20 million last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $12.58B valuation. The stock decreased 4.70% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 7.07M shares traded or 36.08% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased Paycom Software (PAYC) stake by 26.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 45,509 shares as Paycom Software (PAYC)’s stock declined 16.09%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 124,054 shares with $19.28 million value, down from 169,563 last quarter. Paycom Software now has $6.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.81% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 840,365 shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 68.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Home Depot Stock the Best Housing Play? – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Homebuilders erase morning losses after Powell blinks – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: A Contrarian Play in iShares US Home Construction ETF – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Even If the Economy Doesnâ€™t Turn, Square Stock Still Has a Problem – Investorplace.com” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lennar Corporation â€“ LEN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Llc has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ci reported 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Alliancebernstein Lp has 4.04M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Captrust Advisors reported 5,100 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Lc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 46,372 shares. Cna Corp has invested 0.66% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Carlson Capital LP has invested 0.42% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Smead Cap Management Incorporated holds 3.54% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 1.68M shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7,611 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 8,405 shares. 80,023 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 0.19% or 11,459 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Daiwa Secs Gru accumulated 0% or 9,902 shares. 277 were reported by Csat Inv Advisory L P.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Lennar had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 4. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush. As per Wednesday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 4 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 4 by Bank of America. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $56 target in Wednesday, June 27 report. As per Wednesday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $51 target in Monday, October 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $63 target in Friday, September 14 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse.

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 1.65M shares to 2.99M valued at $166.11M in 2018Q3. It also upped Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc stake by 3.57M shares and now owns 5.11M shares. D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) was raised too.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 50.39% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.29 per share. LEN’s profit will be $626.32 million for 5.02 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.57% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.98 million activity. JAFFE JONATHAN M had sold 20,000 shares worth $939,600 on Monday, October 1.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $28.13 million for 59.90 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “7 Stocks to Avoid in 2019 – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Tesla, Nordson, Paycom Software, PDL BioPharma, Corcept Therapeutics, and Willis Towers Watson Public â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paycom Software Soaring – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) CEO Chad Richison on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Software +8.7% on Q2 beats, upside Q3 guide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Paycom Software had 11 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 31 with “Neutral”. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating.