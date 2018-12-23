Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 6,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.78 million, down from 67,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group (PEG) by 4.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 228,708 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.07M, down from 239,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 5.59M shares traded or 63.97% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 6.56% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold PEG shares while 237 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 332.31 million shares or 1.05% less from 335.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foster & Motley holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 5,423 shares. 200,979 are owned by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability. Dt Investment Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.49% or 64,756 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 9,735 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.06% or 156,666 shares. Rench Wealth Management stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Spc accumulated 6,312 shares. New Jersey-based Fcg Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.23% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 56 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 906,166 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 705,628 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards has 554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hallmark Mngmt Inc holds 34,988 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 6,608 shares. Johnson Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,552 shares in its portfolio.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 9,813 shares to 35,577 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 18,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Among 16 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has $63 highest and $37 lowest target. $54.82’s average target is 4.54% above currents $52.44 stock price. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated had 73 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 11. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. On Sunday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 20 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, September 3. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 5 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 11 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, November 20. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, October 12.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.69 million activity. 25,046 shares were sold by LaRossa Ralph A, worth $1.39M. 2,300 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) shares with value of $121,935 were sold by DiRisio Derek M.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. PEG’s profit will be $278.00M for 23.84 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,296 shares. Moreover, Clarkston Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glovista Ltd invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northwest Counselors Ltd Co owns 19,082 shares. Sq Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 8.19% or 1.18M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 700 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd holds 3.99% or 552,975 shares in its portfolio. 27,824 are held by Delphi Ma. 78,844 were accumulated by Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa. Tiger Glob Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Franklin Inc stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 2.1% or 34,465 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.04% or 80,168 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust accumulated 20,671 shares. Mendel Money Mngmt stated it has 1,186 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. CLSA maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, April 27 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, September 16. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 17. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, May 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 3 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 22 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 28.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $2.98 million were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.