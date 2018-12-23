Asml Holding N.V. – Ads Represents 1 Ordinary Shar (NASDAQ:ASML) had an increase of 36.88% in short interest. ASML’s SI was 2.74M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 36.88% from 2.00 million shares previously. With 1.51 million avg volume, 2 days are for Asml Holding N.V. – Ads Represents 1 Ordinary Shar (NASDAQ:ASML)’s short sellers to cover ASML’s short positions. The SI to Asml Holding N.V. – Ads Represents 1 Ordinary Shar’s float is 0.64%. The stock decreased 2.77% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $148.45. About 1.81 million shares traded or 56.46% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 6.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 26.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,675 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 20.85%. The Pure Financial Advisors Inc holds 15,756 shares with $1.14M value, down from 21,431 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $66.49B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20 million shares traded or 130.26% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – NXPI/QUALCOMM ARE SAID IN ONGOING MOFCOM REMEDY TALKS: DEALREP; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS CFIUS WOULD CONSIDER TAKING FURTHER ACTION AGAINST BROADCOM INCLUDING REFERRING THE TRANSACTION TO THE PRESIDENT; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –7th Update; 22/05/2018 – EVANINA: BROADCOM-QUALCOMM BLOCK BY TRUMP ‘REASONABLE’ MOVE; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tieup; 13/03/2018 – Trump pushes ‘America First’ with block to Qualcomm deal

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $8.32 million activity. 9,048 shares valued at $524,895 were sold by Rosenberg Donald J on Thursday, December 13. On Wednesday, June 27 ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold $44,618 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 789 shares. Shares for $6.10M were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R on Wednesday, October 10.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) stake by 36,355 shares to 786,867 valued at $39.78M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 42,132 shares and now owns 116,109 shares. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm has $88 highest and $58 lowest target. $75.13’s average target is 36.97% above currents $54.85 stock price. Qualcomm had 13 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $70 target in Monday, August 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, September 25. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, August 6. UBS maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Monday, November 5 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Friday, November 16 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 41,466 shares. Sprucegrove Management Ltd reported 1.62% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 0.54% or 153,926 shares. 103,030 were reported by Bryn Mawr. Field & Main Fincl Bank owns 616 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2.3% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc reported 36,842 shares. Moreover, Commerce Retail Bank has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). New York-based Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 6.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Montecito Savings Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). South State reported 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 55,705 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Macroview Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 973 shares. Cap City Trust Fl holds 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,998 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. ASML Holding has $215 highest and $200 lowest target. $206.67’s average target is 39.22% above currents $148.45 stock price. ASML Holding had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Monday, July 16 by BlueFin Research. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ASML in report on Thursday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Santander given on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) earned “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, October 23.

