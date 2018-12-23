Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 91.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 862 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.08%. The Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 81 shares with $46,000 value, down from 943 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $50.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $446.02. About 1.83 million shares traded or 107.58% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 32.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pure Financial Advisors Inc acquired 5,772 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock declined 1.20%. The Pure Financial Advisors Inc holds 23,435 shares with $2.67M value, up from 17,663 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $30.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 2.78M shares traded or 61.38% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 19.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.07 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $282.07M for 45.14 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Now – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – Nasdaq” published on December 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ISRG, RIG, NTNX – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.47% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 990 shares. Hollencrest stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 114,315 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.29% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Jnba Fin invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Duncker Streett & has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 50 shares. Comerica Natl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 28,480 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1,400 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 24,629 were accumulated by Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Savant Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 534 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 0.14% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 189,334 shares. Sg Americas Llc stated it has 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 1,623 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,571 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 sales for $59.70 million activity. The insider GUTHART GARY S sold 28,085 shares worth $15.24M. Johnson Amal M had sold 1,000 shares worth $500,000. 862 shares were sold by Samath Jamie, worth $451,170. Myriam Curet had sold 1,100 shares worth $548,103 on Friday, September 14. $1.48M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Brogna Salvatore. Another trade for 8,250 shares valued at $4.20M was sold by MOHR MARSHALL. On Monday, August 27 the insider RUBASH MARK J sold $81,549.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 5,430 shares to 10,430 valued at $603,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) stake by 103,616 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 20. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. Citigroup maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, October 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Friday, July 20 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Raymond James. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by PiperJaffray.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Subsidiary Port Arthur LNG LLC and Polish Oil & Gas Co. Report Agreement To Export US LNG To Europe – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Baxter International, Sempra Energy, Nielsen Holdings Plc, ARRIS International plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and KB Home â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Utility Stocks to Protect Against the Market Fallout – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy: Chilquinta EnergÃ­a Acquires Two Major Transmission Lines From AES Gener In Chile – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sempra Energy has $130 highest and $120 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is 12.39% above currents $111.82 stock price. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $126 target in Thursday, October 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $120 target in Friday, August 10 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 11. As per Monday, August 20, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Thursday, November 8. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SRE in report on Friday, September 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 28. Bank of America maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Tuesday, August 7. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $121 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold SRE shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 78,000 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 4,068 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Palladium Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.02% or 62,942 shares. 160 were accumulated by Assetmark Inc. 4,505 were accumulated by Salem Invest Counselors. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,350 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 16,000 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 12,634 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co owns 143,459 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth owns 5 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 0.09% or 326,940 shares.