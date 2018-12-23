Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 31.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 31,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.23M, down from 101,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 7.55M shares traded or 284.12% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 74.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 29,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $959,000, down from 40,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 196.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 30. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 1 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, April 6 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 11 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Friday, July 28. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $7000 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 10 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Friday, January 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, September 2. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, September 15. As per Tuesday, February 23, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. 50,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $4.88 million were sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL. Schumacher Laura J also sold $8.81 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 1,013 shares valued at $99,909 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 20. 60,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $5.40 million were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J. Gosebruch Henry O had sold 42,450 shares worth $3.82M on Thursday, November 29. TILTON GLENN F also bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89B for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 15,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.81% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 3.67M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va holds 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 5,895 shares. Plancorp invested 0.69% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barr E S invested in 0.05% or 5,848 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation owns 541,245 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc stated it has 76,844 shares. Kistler reported 7,285 shares stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 869,331 shares. Sageworth Trust has 1.4% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 109,674 shares. Fmr Limited Co stated it has 8.71 million shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 1.37 million shares stake. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability reported 7.19M shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 2,643 were accumulated by Portland Glob Advisors Ltd Co.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 65,050 shares to 535,661 shares, valued at $18.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM).

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20,200 shares to 29,600 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 342,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold KMX shares while 164 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 161.14 million shares or 2.35% less from 165.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 22,477 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 1.66M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parkwood Ltd Company has 1.31% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 103,194 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 361,777 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 792,173 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 146,733 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Co holds 5,300 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 43,755 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 90 shares. Westpac Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Montag A & Associates holds 19,430 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.16% or 11,498 shares. Amica Mutual Insur reported 0.06% stake.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $30.09 million activity. Shares for $1.92M were sold by MARGOLIN ERIC M. Shares for $5.73M were sold by Nash William D. On Wednesday, July 18 FOLLIARD THOMAS J sold $2.90M worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 37,500 shares. The insider Lyski James sold $281,957. Another trade for 16,325 shares valued at $1.16 million was sold by Daniels Jon G. 20,351 shares were sold by Cafritz Diane L, worth $1.53M on Tuesday, June 26.