Pzena Investment Management Has Cut Its Evertec (EVTC) Holding; LKQ (LKQ) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased Evertec Inc (EVTC) stake by 36.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 437,257 shares as Evertec Inc (EVTC)’s stock rose 15.15%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 745,993 shares with $17.98 million value, down from 1.18 million last quarter. Evertec Inc now has $1.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 1.79 million shares traded or 204.78% up from the average. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 98.01% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 98.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest

LKQ Corp (LKQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.08, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 231 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 190 sold and decreased stock positions in LKQ Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 271.42 million shares, up from 271.04 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding LKQ Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 11 to 15 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 150 Increased: 164 New Position: 67.

Analysts await EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.24 per share. EVTC’s profit will be $28.25M for 17.00 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by EVERTEC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.78 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $486,120 were sold by Vizcarrondo Miguel on Thursday, September 13. The insider Rivera-Ramirez Diana I. sold $35,325. $1.17 million worth of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) was sold by Ramirez Carlos J. on Thursday, December 6. The insider Rodriguez-Gonzalez Luis A sold 12,000 shares worth $281,723.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.64, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold EVTC shares while 55 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.77 million shares or 4.24% less from 55.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.64M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Macquarie Gp stated it has 1,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Management accumulated 810,727 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn, a California-based fund reported 119,757 shares. 37,722 are owned by Kbc Nv. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 10,454 shares. Pzena Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% or 745,993 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 316,033 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc accumulated 637,030 shares. Schwab Charles Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Amer Interest Grp Inc accumulated 47,789 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 145,100 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). State Street reported 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) stake by 269,975 shares to 22.54M valued at $297.33 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) stake by 121,683 shares and now owns 2.21 million shares. Willis Towers Watson Plc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Evertec had 6 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, November 12. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 31. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 1. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley.

Aravt Global Llc holds 8.73% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation for 2.09 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc owns 1.09 million shares or 8.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park Presidio Capital Llc has 7.02% invested in the company for 2.20 million shares. The New York-based Fir Tree Capital Management Lp has invested 6.74% in the stock. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 763,976 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $159.10 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $7.50 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Specialty. It has a 12.99 P/E ratio. The firm distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.