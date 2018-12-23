Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 41.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 50,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 171,452 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.01 million, up from 121,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58M shares traded or 130.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Cleaning House as Probes Continue — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Post Additional 1Q Accrual of $800M; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 17/05/2018 – OCC Is Probing Wells Fargo Employee Behavior Related to Document Altering; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 97.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 79,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $416,000, down from 81,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $173.31. About 2.74M shares traded or 76.05% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Big Bank Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Wells Fargo fires district managers in connection with improper sales practices – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If Warren Buffett Loves Wells Fargo So Much, Why Is He Selling the Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo can’t grow until problems fixed, Fed’s Powell says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks names Google’s Singh as new president – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Earnings Preview For Palo Alto Networks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Secures FedRAMP Milestone – PR Newswire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons To Be Careful with Palo Alto Networks Inc Stock – Investorplace.com” published on April 16, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch As the Industry Heats Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2018.