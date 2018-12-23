Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 71.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 58,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,455 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.56M, up from 81,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 1.26 million shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has declined 43.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.05% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 3.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,674 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.44M, down from 52,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 9, 2018 : MCHP, INVH, ICUI, NWSA, OLED, AL, TARO, AQN, PLNT, JCOM, VSAT, RBA – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EA, OLED, AAXN – Nasdaq” published on October 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Should You Hold on to Universal Display for Now – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VPG or OLED: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Best Computer Wealth-Builder Stocks Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold OLED shares while 74 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.01 million shares or 5.52% more from 33.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,605 are held by United Services Automobile Association. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0% or 201 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 80,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 18,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And Com Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 1,600 shares. 17,474 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Logan Capital Management Inc holds 5,757 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vantage Inv Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc has 2,563 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management owns 3,521 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Fil Ltd accumulated 219,660 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks stated it has 199,765 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca holds 0.01% or 700 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,473 shares to 34,950 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Among 12 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Universal Display had 39 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of OLED in report on Thursday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Needham. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 29 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) earned “Hold” rating by Summit Redstone Partners on Monday, July 31. The rating was downgraded by Gabelli on Friday, November 3 to “Hold”. Goldman Sachs maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of OLED in report on Friday, August 4 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Edgar Lomax Co Va stated it has 67,733 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Limited Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,974 shares. Bank Of Hawaii invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability holds 257,170 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 50,362 shares. 91,589 were reported by Chemical Bancorporation. Gruss And Com stated it has 35,850 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability has 5.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Co holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 115,155 shares. 139,755 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Consolidated Investment Ltd reported 3.87% stake. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Limited has invested 1.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 100,093 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 3.26% or 11.01 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 1.93% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, worth $2.98M on Monday, July 9.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Neutral” on Thursday, December 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 22 by Maxim Group. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, January 30. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 8 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31000 target in Tuesday, November 27 report. Pacific Crest downgraded the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, June 5 to “Sector Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 2 by Drexel Hamilton. Barclays Capital maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, December 14. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $150 target. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets.