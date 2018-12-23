Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 7.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 70,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 822,139 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.22 million, down from 892,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20 million shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm after Trump blocks deal; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 17/03/2018 – blacq: FTC set to make second request on Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm: sources (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade; 12/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: The White House blocks Broadcom purchase of Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – BOARD WILL CONSIST OF 10 DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AS OF HOLDING OF ANNUAL MEETING; 06/03/2018 – US security panel’s rare warning deals crushing blow to Qualcomm takeover; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE “NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS” TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 16.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 1,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,035 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.22M, down from 7,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $13.39 during the last trading session, reaching $278.86. About 2.33 million shares traded or 101.22% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 50.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 35 investors sold ILMN shares while 207 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 126.72 million shares or 1.43% less from 128.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 925 are held by Riverbridge Prtn Limited Co. 29,085 were reported by Jefferies Grp Inc Limited. Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 0.13% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Sivik Healthcare Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.97% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Patten Grp Inc has 0.12% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mufg Americas invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.19% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 38,200 shares. 3,561 were reported by Howland Capital Lc. Aviva Pcl holds 0.14% or 70,815 shares. Lumina Fund Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,500 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 34,545 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Swiss Commercial Bank owns 469,245 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Everence Capital Incorporated accumulated 3,249 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt reported 46,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 13,279 shares to 65,954 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 15,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.44 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $198.45 million for 51.64 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.18% negative EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 insider sales for $27.40 million activity. Another trade for 1,091 shares valued at $386,410 was made by Van Oene Mark on Tuesday, September 4. $990,000 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by deSouza Francis A. Shares for $419,764 were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S. The insider FLATLEY JAY T sold 3,300 shares worth $1.06M. $2.17M worth of stock was sold by Ronaghi Mostafa on Tuesday, July 10. 644 shares valued at $207,046 were sold by OSTADAN OMEAD on Monday, December 10.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Illumina (ILMN) Takes Part in NIH Program With Genotype Launch – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Solid Overall Growth Drive Illumina (ILMN) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on October 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting ILMN Put And Call Options For November 16th – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Terrific Reasons to Buy Illumina Stock in December – Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina Enters Oversold Territory (ILMN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Among 29 analysts covering Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Illumina Inc had 115 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, July 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Wednesday, January 31. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ILMN in report on Wednesday, January 3 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ILMN in report on Tuesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, October 6. Evercore initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 3 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, June 2. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 2 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 22.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 12 report. As per Thursday, November 10, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Hold”. As per Monday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 27. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “China OKs Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)-NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) Merger, But Companies Have Moved On – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Qualcomm Stock Is a More Solid Trade With This Pairing – Investorplace.com” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 855 for 5G phones – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 28, 2018 : EBAY, EPD, MPLX, QCOM, FDC, QQQ, BKD, KMI, ABEV, LBTYA, FOXA, LBTYK – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $67.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,516 shares to 42,941 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 3,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Somerset accumulated 45,957 shares. Schulhoff And Company Inc invested in 0.57% or 14,270 shares. Segment Wealth Management Llc reported 0.06% stake. 4.22 million are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Robecosam Ag accumulated 1.99% or 711,000 shares. Palo Incorporated owns 26,335 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Lc reported 666,093 shares stake. Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 645,351 shares or 7.32% of the stock. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Inc Limited Liability invested in 2.00M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 966 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 187,813 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0.68% or 427,818 shares. Kepos Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Marathon Capital Mngmt holds 47,607 shares.