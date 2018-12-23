Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 74.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 138,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 325,253 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.17M, up from 186,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 2.06M shares traded or 139.35% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 33.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,756 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14 million, down from 21,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20M shares traded or 130.26% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom vows to press on with Qualcomm bid despite US objections; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – US security panel warns against Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.85, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 18 investors sold EQM shares while 33 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 76.34 million shares or 41.62% more from 53.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Laffer Invs has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). The Illinois-based Mendel Money Management has invested 2% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.32% or 12,950 shares. Thompson Davis Incorporated invested in 125 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 190,090 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & accumulated 650 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 45,903 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 66,564 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co reported 845,347 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation owns 2.13% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 325,253 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Llc invested in 4.89 million shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.76% or 266,146 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 11,927 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. EQT Midstream Partners had 64 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, February 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 28 with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the shares of EQM in report on Thursday, March 17 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, March 21, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, November 29 to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $804.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apartment Investment & Management Co. (NYSE:AIV) by 8,000 shares to 47,180 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Gas Partners Lp (NYSE:WES) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,669 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagle Ridge Management holds 0.88% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 85,034 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 17,866 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested in 94 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Ltd Company holds 26,000 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 10.75 million are held by Wells Fargo Mn. 3,800 were reported by Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Company has 1.3% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 24,851 shares. Smith Salley invested in 61,692 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Johnson Financial Incorporated reported 990 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 4,255 shares. Moreover, Hamel Associates Inc has 0.87% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kidder Stephen W holds 6,275 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Capital International Sarl stated it has 71,547 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Davenport & Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Topeka Capital Markets maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, January 28 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 1. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 7 to “Hold”. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Tuesday, January 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, September 29. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 6 by UBS. On Wednesday, January 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 6 by Northland Capital.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $457.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 42,132 shares to 116,109 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. $6.10 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R. Shares for $347,746 were sold by Rosenberg Donald J.