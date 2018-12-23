Price Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 83.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc bought 7,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49M, up from 9,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 2.95 million shares traded or 94.72% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 26.61% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – ON MARCH 15, LAWRENCE BACOW NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENT NOT TO STAND FOR REELECTION TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting; 01/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PRESIDENT JAMES BRESLAWSKI ASSUMES NEW ROLE AS; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 80.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 18,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,522 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $326,000, down from 23,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20M shares traded or 130.26% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –6th Update; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HOLDERS MEETING TO RECONVENE APRIL 5; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 13/03/2018 – Tech sector tumbles after the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal is blocked; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Approval of Qualcomm Deal; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom over Qualcomm deal

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. AMON CRISTIANO R also sold $6.10 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, October 10. Shares for $524,895 were sold by Rosenberg Donald J.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 8 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Thursday, January 14. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Mizuho. Rosenblatt upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Monday, August 20 to “Buy” rating. Northland Capital upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Friday, January 22 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 26. Brean Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, July 23. Brean Capital has “Buy” rating and $72 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Monday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Inc has invested 0.53% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jennison Associates Limited Co reported 1.39M shares stake. Fincl Mgmt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 360 shares. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0.27% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.29 million shares. Spirit Of America New York accumulated 7,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tradition Capital Mngmt Lc has 47,051 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital holds 76,837 shares. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 3,723 shares. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 4,003 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.21% or 16,164 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Massachusetts-based Colrain Capital Ltd Llc has invested 4.44% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has invested 0.37% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Usca Ria Lc holds 0.84% or 115,174 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold HSIC shares while 170 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 153.30 million shares or 5.65% less from 162.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bailard has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Shelton Cap accumulated 14,583 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 0.01% or 23,571 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Group invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Whittier holds 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 30 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 8,038 shares. Ls Investment Lc invested in 0.02% or 4,860 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Lc owns 7,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 82,776 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr holds 9,895 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 19,869 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hudock Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 100 shares. 256,200 are owned by Eulav Asset. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Maryland-based Burt Wealth has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Among 24 analysts covering Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Henry Schein Inc. had 60 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 3 by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, April 24, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 7 by Craig Hallum. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, December 6 by Northcoast. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by Leerink Swann. As per Tuesday, November 7, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Wednesday, July 5 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 11 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 11 report.

