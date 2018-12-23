Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 13.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 7,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,740 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.36 million, up from 56,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 2.78 million shares traded or 86.08% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 31.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) by 1326.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 19,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $879,000, up from 1,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 1.03M shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 44.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry

Since October 30, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $157,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.95 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold AIMC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.20 million shares or 93.93% more from 28.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brinker Inc reported 26,364 shares. Connable Office Inc invested in 7,261 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 5,873 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc stated it has 225,384 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 190,000 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Co accumulated 111,015 shares. Lmr Llp stated it has 0.06% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.06% stake. Renaissance Technologies Lc has 637,609 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De owns 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 18,878 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 42,875 shares. Jefferies Finance Grp has 0.24% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 70,906 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability invested in 13,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Buy Stocks for October 3rd – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy RBC Bearings (ROLL) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 30, 2018 – Benzinga” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GE Misses on Q3 Earnings, Announces Growth Initiatives – Nasdaq” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Altra Holdings (NASDAQ:AIMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Altra Holdings had 23 analyst reports since February 4, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by Stephens. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 15 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 30. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by Sidoti. BMO Capital Markets maintained Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) rating on Thursday, January 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $61.0 target. The stock of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AIMC in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets initiated Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) on Tuesday, April 5 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 16 with “Buy”.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 7,734 shares to 3,479 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,256 shares, and cut its stake in Adr.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $600,315 activity.

Among 26 analysts covering Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Albemarle Corporation had 86 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, October 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 9 by UBS. As per Monday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, November 11, the company rating was initiated by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 17 report. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Thursday, November 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $155.0 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 18 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, May 12. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, February 23.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Capital One, Equinix, KeyCorp, Kratos, Loweâ€™s, Micron, Skyworks, Yamana Gold and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 10, 2018, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chile eyes international arbitration over Albemarle contract – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Albemarle: Cyclical Value? Or Super-Cyclical Trap? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chile’s Corfo says will file arbitration suit against Albemarle by Dec. 15 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.