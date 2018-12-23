Quantres Asset Management LTD Boosted Metlife (MET) Holding; 4 Analysts Covering New Relic, Inc. (NEWR)

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 101.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd acquired 8,500 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock declined 13.12%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 16,900 shares with $790,000 value, up from 8,400 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $38.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.36M shares traded or 69.85% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%

Among 7 analysts covering New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. New Relic had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEWR in report on Wednesday, June 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 7 by First Analysis. BMO Capital Markets maintained New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) rating on Wednesday, August 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $117 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 8 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 13 by JP Morgan. See New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

07/11/2018 Broker: First Analysis Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $114 New Target: $116 Upgrade

08/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $80 New Target: $102 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $110 New Target: $117 Maintain

17/07/2018 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

11/07/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $105 Initiates Coverage On

27/06/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $73 New Target: $80 Maintain

25/06/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Relic to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference – Business Wire” on November 26, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Relic Introduces Kubernetes Cluster Explorer – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cisco, Zayo Group, Seaboard, New Relic, Tribune Media, and Veeva â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Relic Opens Paris Office to Support Leading French Enterprises in Their Digital Transformation Initiatives – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Red Hat’s Q3 Earnings Report Should Be Good – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. The companyÂ’s cloud platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It currently has negative earnings. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser applications.

The stock decreased 4.16% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 943,832 shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has risen 50.37% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWR News: 08/05/2018 – New Relic Sees FY19 Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – NEW RELIC 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C, EST. 5.3C; 08/05/2018 – NEW RELIC 4Q REV. $98.4M, EST. $96.3M; 22/05/2018 – New Relic to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 4, 2018; 08/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N FY2019 REV VIEW $450.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – New Relic Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Sixth; 02/05/2018 – New Relic Names Hope Cochran to Board; 08/05/2018 – New Relic 4Q Rev $98.4M; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – New Relic Announces Executive Promotions Designed to Drive Continued Global Customer Success

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. City Co holds 1,052 shares. Argent Trust accumulated 43,959 shares. Addenda stated it has 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Meridian Counsel Inc has 1.3% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). The Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Investments has invested 0.44% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De holds 41,159 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorporation And Tru stated it has 7,566 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 198 were accumulated by Motco. Private Wealth has 21,583 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 94 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Quantres Asset Management stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Wade G W accumulated 1.18% or 238,767 shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 8.47M shares.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased Grainger (W W) Inc (NYSE:GWW) stake by 1,400 shares to 3,900 valued at $1.39 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 57,500 shares and now owns 55,000 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

More recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife Is Properly Positioned For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Tamara L. Schock to Join MetLife as Chief Accounting Officer – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 6 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, December 17. Credit Suisse maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Friday, August 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Monday, July 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 8 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley.