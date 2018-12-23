Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 35.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 36,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.19% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 139,134 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.75 million, up from 102,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.13% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 162,730 shares traded or 235.37% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 27.84% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.84% the S&P500.

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in First American Financial Corporation (FAF) by 4.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 880,638 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.43M, up from 839,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in First American Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 2.09M shares traded or 140.63% up from the average. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has declined 19.13% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.13% the S&P500.

More notable recent First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “First American Launches Blockchain System – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Strong Economy, Millennial Demand Help Housing Market amid Rising Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “First American Financial (FAF) Presents At Barclays Global Financial Services Conference 2018 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “First American Introduces Blockchain System for Title Insurance – Investing News Network” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Historical Data Shows House Prices Resilient to Rising Rates, According to First American Real House Price Index – Business Wire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold FAF shares while 114 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 91.37 million shares or 0.54% less from 91.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt stated it has 8,420 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc stated it has 80,999 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Bb&T Securities Lc owns 4,785 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Pitcairn holds 4,972 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Clearbridge Limited Liability Com holds 532,372 shares. 154,533 are held by Aperio Gp Lc. 48,916 were accumulated by First Republic Mgmt. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 152 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 17,831 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. DEGIORGIO KENNETH D sold $794,059 worth of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) on Tuesday, August 21.

Among 17 analysts covering First American Financial (NYSE:FAF), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. First American Financial had 19 analyst reports since September 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) on Tuesday, July 17 to “Outperform” rating. PiperJaffray maintained First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) rating on Friday, July 27. PiperJaffray has “Neutral” rating and $65 target. The company was initiated on Thursday, December 17 by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 27. The stock of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 18 by Macquarie Research. Bernstein initiated First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) on Thursday, December 10 with “Mkt Perform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, December 11.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $66.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd (NASDAQ:CALL) by 79,000 shares to 243,900 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 298,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.12M shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $152,880 activity. Shares for $64,756 were bought by Applebaum Michelle Galanter.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $279.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 15,050 shares to 12,822 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,114 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 5 investors sold NWPX shares while 14 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 7.25 million shares or 4.01% less from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 324 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 10,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 2,212 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 29,265 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 14,527 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 677,020 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 45,816 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Wilshire Secs Management accumulated 1.41% or 242,360 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Limited Co invested in 236,227 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 38,824 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 168,715 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn owns 14,458 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 20,214 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX).

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces Sale of Houston Real Property – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Top Construction And Engineering Stocks For 2015 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2015, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northwest Pipe Acquires Ameron Water Transmission In Opportunistic Deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Reasons to Hold AptarGroup (ATR) in Your Portfolio for Now – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Grainger (GWW) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.