Hm Payson & Company increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 28.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Payson & Company bought 2,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,573 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, up from 10,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Payson & Company who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 2.04M shares traded or 48.95% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 9.48% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 61.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 248,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,224 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79 million, down from 407,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings which exceeded expectations, while revenue fell short; 21/05/2018 – ELECNOR SA ENOR.MC SAYS IN CONSORTIUM WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC WINS CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF 100 MW WIND FARM IN JORDAN; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS; 16/05/2018 – GE Unveils Cross-Fleet Gas Turbine Capabilities That Can Increase Performance and Reliability of Other OEM Fleets; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES POWER UNIT EXCEEDING $1B 2018 COST CUT TARGET; 23/05/2018 – GE COMMENTS IN SLIDES AHEAD OF EPG PRESENTATION

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, January 25. As per Monday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold”. On Tuesday, June 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $67 target in Thursday, March 23 report. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 26 report. On Monday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, January 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Electric: What the Bulls Are Missing – Yahoo Finance” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Could Baker Hughes Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Alphabet, Netflix, and General Electric Stocks Fell Tuesday – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Should I Do With My General Electric Shares? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: Was That A Run On The Bank? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. 191,000 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $2.49M on Tuesday, July 24. DSOUZA FRANCISCO had bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200 on Wednesday, November 14.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $15.46 million activity. 30,780 shares valued at $3.48 million were sold by PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E on Tuesday, July 10.

Among 24 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Quest Diagnostics had 88 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 16. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, June 26. On Friday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, January 24 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of DGX in report on Sunday, November 12 with “Hold” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of DGX in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of DGX in report on Wednesday, March 14 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, October 19. Credit Suisse maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $121 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 13 by SunTrust.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quest Diagnostics to acquire U.S. lab operations of Oxford Immunotec – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Is Sinking Today – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Lab Stocks: Baird Favors Laboratory Corp. (NYSE:LH), Says Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Is The Simple Choice – Benzinga” on May 01, 2018. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Acquire the Laboratory Services Business of Boyce and Bynum Pathology Laboratories – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 29, 2018.