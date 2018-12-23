Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 18.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Darsana Capital Partners Lp acquired 349,900 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 0.26%. The Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 2.20M shares with $154.40M value, up from 1.85M last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $52.54B valuation. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 7.67M shares traded or 100.79% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 17/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Gets Around 10 More Lenders in $38b M&A Loan; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 million penalty for inserting false ring tones in rural U.S. calls; 27/04/2018 – Sprint slides more than 11% after-hours as report says T-Mobile is nearing a deal for the company worth $24 billion. Sprint’s closing market value today was $26 billion after 8% surge; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…; 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week

Qv Investors Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 18.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Qv Investors Inc acquired 442,040 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Qv Investors Inc holds 2.86M shares with $95.97M value, up from 2.42M last quarter. At&T Inc now has $206.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Sprint (NYSE:S) Merger A Factor In 5G Race With China – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Sprint Merger With T-Mobile Could Harm Workers – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FCC’s ‘shot clock’ on Sprint/T-Mobile resumes; Sprint CFO optimistic deal will close – Kansas City Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst bumps up odds of Sprint/T-Mobile deal – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gfs Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 3,080 shares. State Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 178,988 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Harvest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 6,526 shares. Smithfield Tru Company invested in 0.01% or 1,280 shares. Trustmark Bank Trust Department holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Moreover, Csat Advisory Lp has 0.56% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp owns 0.07% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 265,627 shares. Halcyon Management Partners LP holds 3.66% or 418,510 shares. 524,662 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Channing Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 140,769 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited invested in 0.23% or 1,000 shares. 896,801 were reported by Nokota Mgmt L P.

Among 3 analysts covering T Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. T Mobile US had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, June 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. Barclays Capital initiated T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) rating on Wednesday, June 27. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $7400 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cim Mangement reported 0.56% stake. Iowa Bank has 97,205 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Private Mgmt has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.41M shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 1.63M shares. Nippon Life Americas reported 1.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New Jersey-based Groesbeck Investment Corporation Nj has invested 0.91% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shine Invest Advisory Ser reported 2,693 shares. Woodstock Corp reported 51,272 shares. Johnson Fin Gru invested 0.58% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 362,119 shares. 438,078 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc invested in 8,372 shares. Hillsdale Inv invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gam Ag invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: This 6.7% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T – 2 Potential New Headaches In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Is Not Nearly Worth $65 – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Ready For Takeoff – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Let’s Take A Look At AT&T In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Monday, July 30 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Thursday, October 25 report. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 27. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Cowen & Co upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, December 3 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 22 by Tigress Financial. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, December 11.